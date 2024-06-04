Inside the Official Visit:Winston Watkins Jr.
Winston Watkins Jr., a highly sought-after wide receiver ranked as a five-star by some and a four-star by others, made an unexpected trip to Columbia this past weekend for his official visit. Initially slated to visit Ohio State, Watkins' change of plans came to light just two weeks before his visit to South Carolina. From May 31st to June 2nd, the Gamecocks had the opportunity to host Watkins, and Gamecocks Digest caught up with him to discuss his experience.
Interaction with Coaches Shane Beamer and Mike Furrey
When asked about his interaction with Head Coach Shane Beamer and Wide Receivers Coach Mike Furrey, Watkins shared, "It was great. They were telling me how they need me and how they would use me when I get there. They talked about putting me in different positions and places to make plays."
Standout Aspects of the Visit
Watkins was impressed by every aspect of his visit, stating, "Everything definitely met my expectations and more. We had amazing weather and people." His positive experience highlights the welcoming environment and favorable conditions during his stay in Columbia.
What Sets South Carolina Apart
In comparison to other schools he has visited, Watkins noted that South Carolina demonstrated a distinct commitment to him. "They showed how important I was to them and showed me that if you just buy in, you can ball out," he said. This personal attention and assurance of potential success seem to have made a significant impact on Watkins.
Future Recruitment Plans
Discussing his recruitment timeline, Watkins revealed his upcoming plans: "I got Ole Miss this weekend and Ohio State for my last visit of the summer. And yes, I do want to come back for a game in the fall." His intention to return to South Carolina.
Family Ties and Rivalries
Interestingly, Watkins' cousin is Sammy Watkins, a former Clemson star. When asked if this connection gave him any prior knowledge about the South Carolina program, Watkins admitted, "No sir, I actually didn't. But I know Clemson is disliked by South Carolina and vice versa, so it would be cool to go to the opposing school and beat Clemson, my cousin's old school."
