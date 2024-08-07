Keenan Britt Seeks To Blaze His Own Trail Ahead Of His Commitment Day This Weekend
After delaying his commitment date to August 10th to make some last minute stops in Euguene, Oregon and Columbia South Carolina, the four star edge/lb now feels ready to complete one of the climaxes of the. recruiting process. Upon my conversation with Britt, he conveyed to me that he's down to four schools; however the 12th best player in Alabama, per On3 said that there are some teams outside of the top 4 that are on his line as well.
Keenan currently is crystal balled to Auburn on both major recruiting platforms, 247 Sports and On3, figuring he will follow the footsteps of older brother KJ Britt who currently starts at LILB (left inside linebacker) for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, when I asked the Oxford native about continuing the Britt legacy at Auburn he told Gamecocks Digest this.
"I want to build my own legacy, I know I have some ties in the plains - I feel that Auburn would still be in the question because thats a in state home for me, but explore your options," said Britt.
Auburn was the second school to extrend an offfer to Britt proceeding Arkansas.
About The Visits To South Carolina And Oregon
Let's talk South Carolina first.
The stop in Columbia was the last stop on the west back to east coast trip, and Britt was thoroughly pleased with Coach Beamer and company. Britt raved about how the staff and players made him feel comfortable and stated the atmosphere made him feel great.
"Coach Beamer, Coach White (Clayton White), and Coach Uscher (Darren Uscher) are all great guys. Tha players, Robby Ashford, Vacari Swain, and Debo (Debo Willliams), were also great guys. We had some conversations about the Colombian, and the atmosphere was great.'
Oregon Visit
The Ducks offically offered 2023 6A ASWA All-State line backer the first of June, and made it know that he had a fun time in Eugene,via his X, formerly know as Twitter.
In a response to being asked about how he feels about Ducks HC Dan Lanning, Britt realyed. "Coach Lanning was very welcoming. Britt referenced Caoch Lanning ties to the state of Alabama. "Them Bama boys is where its at, we're slept on a little bit but ya'll know we got some ballers down here," he exclaimed.
Last season the stellar hybrid defender totaled 107 total tackles, 8 sacks, and 20 tackle for loss last season. Being the hybrid defender that he is, in my opinion makes him a special defender. Having the ability to play sideline to sideline as well rusher the pass from the interior and edge position is uncanny and is the very thing coaches on the next level rave about.
Since the 1950's when the recruiting of high school football players became formal, there has been mixed reviews of how each player handles the process as it winds; Britt feels that the entirety of the process has been great to him.
"I was top 68 coming out of my eight grade year - so its been a blessing. I want to thank my parents for being able to take me on these visits to explore the world," said Britt.
