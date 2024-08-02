Gamecock Digest

Kendall Daniels Commits to South Carolina Gamecocks

Kendall Daniels, a 2025 safety, has announced his commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Jonathan Williams

Nov 13, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A general view of a South Carolina Gamecocks helmet against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A general view of a South Carolina Gamecocks helmet against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Kendall Daniels, a 2025 safety, has announced his commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The South Carolina Gamecocks have been searching for some momentum on the recruiting trail after a tough couple of weeks, and they might have finally found some. Kendall Daniels, a 2025 safety, has announced his commitment to the Gamecocks. Daniels had narrowed his decision down to eight schools which included Alabama, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, South Carolina Penn State, Miami and Duke.

Daniels is rated as a four-star prospect, the 363rd-best player in the country, the 32nd-best safety in the class and the ninth-best player in the state of Virginia. He took an official visit to South Carolina in late June this summer before announcing his commitment.

This is big news for South Carolina's 2025 recruiting class. The lost Shamari Earls to Georgia, offensive lineman Cortez Smith also committed to the Bulldogs, wide receiver Malik Clark committed to Florida State, safety Loganza Hayward committed to Tennessee and yesterday linebacker Jaiden Braker flipped his commitment to LSU. Perhaps Daniels commitment provides a spark that the Gamecocks can carry throughout the rest of the class.

Here is the class as it currently stands:

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Jonathan Williams

JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Home/Recruiting