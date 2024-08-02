Kendall Daniels Commits to South Carolina Gamecocks
Kendall Daniels, a 2025 safety, has announced his commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have been searching for some momentum on the recruiting trail after a tough couple of weeks, and they might have finally found some. Kendall Daniels, a 2025 safety, has announced his commitment to the Gamecocks. Daniels had narrowed his decision down to eight schools which included Alabama, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, South Carolina Penn State, Miami and Duke.
Daniels is rated as a four-star prospect, the 363rd-best player in the country, the 32nd-best safety in the class and the ninth-best player in the state of Virginia. He took an official visit to South Carolina in late June this summer before announcing his commitment.
This is big news for South Carolina's 2025 recruiting class. The lost Shamari Earls to Georgia, offensive lineman Cortez Smith also committed to the Bulldogs, wide receiver Malik Clark committed to Florida State, safety Loganza Hayward committed to Tennessee and yesterday linebacker Jaiden Braker flipped his commitment to LSU. Perhaps Daniels commitment provides a spark that the Gamecocks can carry throughout the rest of the class.
Here is the class as it currently stands:
- Four-star tackle Shedrick Sarratt Jr.
- Four-star wide receiver Lex Cyrus
- Four-star wide receiver Brian Rowe
- Four-star defensive lineman Caleb Williams
- Three-star wide receiver Jayden Sellers
- Three-star athlete Jaquel Holman
- Three-star edge Kobby Sakyi-Prah
- Three-star edge Anthony Addison
- Three-star cornerback Christopher Hatfield
- Three-star linebacker AJ Holloway
- Three-star tight end Preston Douglas
- Three-star safety Demarcus Leach
- Three-star edge Taeshawn Alston
- Three-star QB Cutter Woods
- Three-star edge Jaquavious Dodd
- Three-star kicker Max Kelley
- Three-star linebacker Donovan Darden
- Four-star safety Kendall Daniels
