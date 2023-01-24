Skip to main content

Where Will Michael Smith Land?

Could the South Carolina Gamecocks carry their momentum from Kam Pringle's commitment into Michael Smith's impending announcement?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

While the Gamecocks football program has been making a plethora of moves in the trenches as of late, they're now beginning to set their sights on recruiting the skill positions, which starts with Calvary Day School tight end Michael Smith out of Georgia.

Smith is a two-sport athlete who plays football and basketball for the Cavaliers and is one of the top players in America. Offers from schools like Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Florida State, Oklahoma, and many other prominent programs back up his notoriety as a football player.

With how grueling the recruiting process can be, Smith is ready for his recruitment to come to a close, as he'll announce his decision later today at 12:05 pm EST at a ceremony held at the Calvary Day School gymnasium.

Smith will choose between his four finalists of South Carolina, Arkansas, Ohio State, and Tennessee. In terms of who the pick will be, the industry feels that the Gamecocks hold the edge here, and the GamecocksDigest staff agrees with this sentiment.

Final Prediction: South Carolina

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

Michael Smith
Recruiting

Where Will Michael Smith Commit?

By Andrew Lyon
Nyckoles Harbor
Recruiting

Nyckoles Harbor Sends Social Media Into Frenzy With Colorado Rumblings

By Andrew Lyon
Javon Kinlaw
Football

NFL Divisional Round: South Carolina Gamecocks In The League

By Andrew Lyon
Eddie Lewis
Football

Transfer Receiver Enrolls At South Carolina

By Fisher Brewer
Jarvis Boatwright
Recruiting

Jarvis Boatwright Jr. Narrows Recruitment

By Andrew Lyon
Aliyah Boston
Basketball

Aliyah Boston Makes History In Gamecocks' Win Over Arkansas

By Evan Crowell
Dawn Staley
Basketball

How To Watch: South Carolina vs Arkansas

By Andrew Lyon
Kam Pringle
Recruiting

REACTION: Kam Pringle Gives South Carolina A Stalwart In Trenches

By Andrew Lyon
Hayden Hurst
Football

LOOK: Hayden Hurst Scores Touchdown Against Buffalo Bills

By Andrew Lyon