Where Will Michael Smith Commit?

While the Gamecocks football program has been making a plethora of moves in the trenches as of late, they're now beginning to set their sights on recruiting the skill positions, which starts with Calvary Day School tight end Michael Smith out of Georgia.

Smith is a two-sport athlete who plays football and basketball for the Cavaliers and is one of the top players in America. Offers from schools like Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Florida State, Oklahoma, and many other prominent programs back up his notoriety as a football player.

With how grueling the recruiting process can be, Smith is ready for his recruitment to come to a close, as he'll announce his decision later today at 12:05 pm EST at a ceremony held at the Calvary Day School gymnasium.

Smith will choose between his four finalists of South Carolina, Arkansas, Ohio State, and Tennessee. In terms of who the pick will be, the industry feels that the Gamecocks hold the edge here, and the GamecocksDigest staff agrees with this sentiment.

Final Prediction: South Carolina

