South Carolina Football To Host Five-Star Wide Receiver For Official Visit This Weekend
Winston Watkins Jr., a 2025 five-star wide receiver from First Baptist Academy (FBA) in Naples, FL, has confirmed to GamecockDigest that he will be in town this weekend for an official visit to check out the South Carolina Gamecocks. Adding to the hype around this visit, which will start on May 31 and end on June 2, is that Winston canceled his official visit with Ohio State to make this trip. He only has one other visit set up at the moment, with Ole Miss on June 6.
While the name Watkins might not immediately resonate with Gamecock fans, it's worth noting that Winston is the cousin of former Clemson star WR Sammy Watkins, who went winless in his career against the Gamecocks. He is also the cousin of former San Francisco 49ers WR Austin Watkins.
Winston transferred from IMG Academy to FBA in the middle of last season, playing in only five regular season games and three playoff games with the team. Despite the limited playing time, he put up video game-like numbers, amassing an impressive 1,250 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns.
Winston was considered the No. 1 WR in his class at one point. He currently holds a mix of four- to five-star rankings from various websites. This weekend, Rivals.com listed him as a five-star, ranking him as the No. 17 player in the country, the No. 2 wide receiver in the country, and the No. 2 player in Florida.
You Might Also Like:
- 5-Star South Carolina Football Target Announces Commitment Date
- Get To Know Jayden Sellers, The Longest Standing South Carolina Gamecocks Commit
- South Carolina Gamecocks Roster Recap - Massive Turnover via Transfer Portal
Join the community:
- Follow Andrew Lyon on X: @ALyon_SC
- Follow Fisher Brewer on X: @USCTalk
- Follow Locked On Gamecocks on Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!