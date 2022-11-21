Jonathan Paylor Releases Top Ten

Wide receivers coach Justin Stepp has been searching for long-term answers. He's in on several high-profile recruits, and the performance against Tennessee certainly helps.

One particular prospect stands out. Wide receiver Jonathan Paylor is a game-breaking talent that should be an excellent player in space at the next level.

They have been after him for several months, cultivating in mutual interest. Paylor released his top ten list on Saturday, and the Gamecocks found themselves in an elite category.

Multiple programs on his list have rich histories of wide receiver development. Ohio State, LSU, Alabama, and Clemson have put out numerous first-round picks at the position in the past eight years.

Early indications put South Carolina out in front. He released this list while at South Carolina's game against Tennessee and saw first-hand what this program is becoming.

Paylor hasn't set a timetable for his recruitment, but teams will be in this until he signs a letter of intent. The Gamecocks have two clear priorities at the position, Paylor and wide receiver Mazeo Bennett.

There was some social media flirting between Paylor and South Carolina. Several commits are urging him to pull the trigger, and it's a wait-and-see situation currently.

