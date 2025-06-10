South Carolina Target Jowell Combay Sets Commitment Date
Combay has set his commitment for July 9th and is set to choose between Missouri, Tennessee, Wisconsin, South Carolina, and Georgia. Combay recently visited the Gamecocks for an official visit this past weekend and had this to say about the South Carolina.
“The visit was great! The energy was real, and everything from the coaches to the atmosphere made it feel like a place I could see myself. They are definitely in a strong spot,” said Combay.
“The people stood out the most. Just how genuine the coaches and players were. You could tell it wasn’t just recruiting talk; it was real love and a real culture. Coach Gray keeps it 100. He knows the ball, is very experienced, and takes the time to break down how I’d fit into the system. Our relationship has gotten stronger with every visit/ conversation on the phone."
Combat has seen his recruitment continue to flourish with major teams calling and recruiting him after a productive season with the Harrison Hoyas. When you roll his tape, you see his instincts on full display and his impeccable ball skills. He is also a great open-field tackler.
This offseason, he transferred to a notable 4A program in Georgia in the Kell Longhorns, which is known for producing and developing the defensive back position at a high level. This year, they have Combay, Arizona State commit Jalen Williams and Tony Forney manning the backend. Combay's explosiveness and hard-hitting ability will be on full display. His ability to play different positions will allow the Longhorns more flexibility and to roll out different coverages.
Development remains key for him, and a family-like feel are top of his recruiting factors.
“Being developed is a big thing for me, and that’s more on a personal level. Also, does it feel like family? No matter how far I am away from home, it feels like I never left and going somewhere I can compete for a spot,” said Combay.
The Gamecocks are trending up and have a good chance to land Combay. With his finalists being announced and a successful official visit, South Carolina will now play the waiting game.
