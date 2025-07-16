Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Target Kamari Blair Scheduled to Commit Today- Will He Choose the Gamecocks?

The Gamecocks are pushing hard for four-star tackle, Kamari Blair. Will the Gamecocks land the touted prospect?

Joey Walraven

Dandy Dozen top football recruit selection for 2025 TSSAA season, Kirkwood tackle Kamari Blair Wednesday, June 19, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.
Dandy Dozen top football recruit selection for 2025 TSSAA season, Kirkwood tackle Kamari Blair Wednesday, June 19, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It is a busy week for the South Carolina Gamecocks in the recruiting department, as several of their targeted prospects in the class of 2026 are scheduled to announce their commitments. 

Four-star offensive tackle, Kamari Blair is scheduled to announce where he will continue his football career today at 7 PM ET. The Gamecocks will be battling against conference foes, Ole Miss and Tennessee to land Blair. The Clarksville, TN product visited all three schools in June, with Tennessee being the most recent. 

Currently, the Gamecocks have two offensive linemen committed in this class, tackle Zion Guiles and interior lineman Anthony Baxter. As coach Beamer is well aware of, championship teams are built up front, and landing as many talented linemen as possible is paramount to their success.

As far as odds to land Blair, it seems as if it could be a toss up between the Rebels and the Gamecocks. After his visit with the Gamecocks last month, he cancelled several other visits, as he was impressed with his time in Columbia. It seems as if the Rebels might be slightly favored at this point, but there is no doubt both schools will be recruiting the incoming high school senior until the final buzzer.

Blair would be the 11th commit for the Gamecocks and would be the ideal prospect to continue the journey to build a championship program.

South Carolina 2026 Recruiting Class:

  • J'Zavien Currence, CB
  • Zyon Guiles, OL
  • Keenan Britt, EDGE
  • Jamel Howse, TE
  • Anthony Baxter, IOL
  • Aiden Harris, DL
  • Andrew Harris, LB
  • KJ Johnson, DB
  • Sequel Patterson, ATH
  • Noah Clark, DL

Joey Walraven
JOEY WALRAVEN

Joey Walraven is a lover of all things sports and a graduate from the University of West Georgia with a bachelor’s in convergence journalism. He has covered West Georgia athletics as well as hosting his own football podcast. Early in his childhood, Joey knew sports journalism was his calling when he childishly wrote his own NBA articles at eight years old. Joey’s goal is to turn the most baseline sports headlines into rich stories. He also covers the NBA for several outlets.

