South Carolina Target Kamari Blair Scheduled to Commit Today- Will He Choose the Gamecocks?
It is a busy week for the South Carolina Gamecocks in the recruiting department, as several of their targeted prospects in the class of 2026 are scheduled to announce their commitments.
Four-star offensive tackle, Kamari Blair is scheduled to announce where he will continue his football career today at 7 PM ET. The Gamecocks will be battling against conference foes, Ole Miss and Tennessee to land Blair. The Clarksville, TN product visited all three schools in June, with Tennessee being the most recent.
Currently, the Gamecocks have two offensive linemen committed in this class, tackle Zion Guiles and interior lineman Anthony Baxter. As coach Beamer is well aware of, championship teams are built up front, and landing as many talented linemen as possible is paramount to their success.
As far as odds to land Blair, it seems as if it could be a toss up between the Rebels and the Gamecocks. After his visit with the Gamecocks last month, he cancelled several other visits, as he was impressed with his time in Columbia. It seems as if the Rebels might be slightly favored at this point, but there is no doubt both schools will be recruiting the incoming high school senior until the final buzzer.
Blair would be the 11th commit for the Gamecocks and would be the ideal prospect to continue the journey to build a championship program.
South Carolina 2026 Recruiting Class:
- J'Zavien Currence, CB
- Zyon Guiles, OL
- Keenan Britt, EDGE
- Jamel Howse, TE
- Anthony Baxter, IOL
- Aiden Harris, DL
- Andrew Harris, LB
- KJ Johnson, DB
- Sequel Patterson, ATH
- Noah Clark, DL
