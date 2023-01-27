Wendell Gregory Announces Decision

Linebacker Wendell Gregory has made his decision official. He chose the South Carolina Gamecocks over Missouri, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Auburn.

The 6-4 defender from Marietta, Georgia, is one of the most athletic players in the country. He can play in space and off the edge in college and did both for Walton High School this year.

Gregory is the No. 4 LB and a top 50 player on On3 Sports. He can compete in camp but will need some technical refinement before seeing the field. With the addition of Gregory, the 2024 class looks like this:

2024 commits

Dante Reno, QB (four-star)

Michael Smith, TE (four-star)

Kam Pringle, OT (four-star)

Wendell Gregory, LB (four-star)

South Carolina continues to stay hot, and the next big opportunity for this class comes in February. Guard Blake Franks will announce his college decision, and it seems his recruitment has come down to Clemson and South Carolina.

Head coach Shane Beamer and company are beginning to reap the benefits of their on-field work. The Gamecocks had a fantastic close to the regular season, and recruits have taken notice.

Gregory continues a strong Georgia pipeline for South Carolina. The staff has emphasized going into the Peach State and signing top talent, and they bolstered that reputation on Friday.

