Wendell Gregory Currently Visiting South Carolina

South Carolina has been targeting edge players that can win with speed and finesse. Outside linebacker Wendell Gregory became a priority for them early on, and he is in Columbia this weekend.

Gregory has been on campus several times since his recruitment began. The coaching staff decided to make this a big recruiting weekend and thus invited Gregory to come up.

The Georgia native has had a productive career at Walton High School. Defensive coordinator Clayton White stopped by Walton last week to check in on Gregory and some other prospects.

Gregory has the intangibles to play in space and off the edge. He should be a strong overhang defender who can cover tight ends and make plays in run defense.

He has impressive athleticism and can capture the corner well. He has the strength to move through offensive linemen and shows a high motor on tape.

The Gamecocks are also hosting multiple offensive targets. Quarterback commit Dante Reno and wide receiver Mazeo Bennett are in attendance, along with some other big transfer names South Carolina hopes to close in on before early national signing day.

