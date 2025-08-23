Who Could South Carolina's Permanent Rivals Be in a Nine-Game Conference Schedule?
The University of South Carolina received a lot of news on Thursday between a new brand deal and the nine-game conference schedule being announced. Coming with the nine-game schedule, which is set to begin in 2026, is three permanent opponents for South Carolina. Who will those teams be?
Made official on Thursday, the Southeastern Conference announced they were adding a ninth game and further news showed teams in the SEC would have to face three permenant opponents and six rotating opponents. Those teams have not been revealed as of yet, but some are speculating who the Gamecocks could see on a yearly basis.
On3's Andy Staples gave his thoughts and had South Carolina's opponents being Missouri, Kentucky, and Ole Miss. The Gamecocks played each of those teams in 2024 and walked away with a 2-1 record.
Kentucky
The two teams have met 36 times in each of the program's histories, a series that dates back to 1937. Carolina leads the all-time series 21-14-1, including a 10-6-1 advantage in Columbia and a 10-8 mark in Lexington. The Gamecocks are 16-8 this century against the Wildcats.
Missouri
In an electric back and forth game, LaNorris Sellers hit running back Raheim Sanders on a screen and he took it 15-yards to the house to give the Gamecocks a win in 2024. The Tigers lead the all-time series 9-6.
Ole Miss
Last season's matchup was really the only game in which South Carolina was dominated throughout the season. The Gamecocks lost 27-3 at home. Ole Miss is 10-7 against South Carolina with the two squads set to meet again this season.
Other teams to watch out for are Georgia and Florida. The Gamecocks and Bulldogs have met every year between 1992 through 2023 with Georgia holding a 55-19-2 edge in the rivalry. Meanwhile the Gators hold a 31-10 series lead.
The nine-game schedule is set to take place in 2026. South Carolina fans should know who those permanent rivalry games should be prior to the end of the season.
