South Carolina Baseball: Gamecocks Pitching Woes Continue
South Carolina is coming off a loss against the Auburn Tigers in which the pitching staff gave up 24 runs in six innings. How historic is that 24-2 loss? Let's take a look.
South Carolina has given up 15 or more runs in a single game 12 times in the last 25 years. The Gamecocks have accounted for four of those instances in 2025 alone, twice in the last three games, per The State Newspaper's Jordan Kaye, who covers the University of South Carolina.
Here are the four times in 2025 where South Carolina has 15 or more runs: Auburn scored 24 runs (May 8), Florida scored 22 runs (May 3), Texas A&M (April 12), and Texas A&M scored 17 runs (April 11). The 24-2 loss to Auburn marks the worst in the program since a 23 run loss to Arkansas in 1997. Offensively in those games, the Gamecocks scored a combined 17 runs.
In the last four games alone, South Carolina has been outscored 63-10 against Florida and Auburn. For a pitching staff that has remained relatively healthy, despite losing Dylan Eskew for a stretch, this has been a glaring issue in 2025.
With five SEC games left on the year, South Carolina has to win three in order to not finish with its worst in conference record in decades. Fixing the pitching and offensive issues likely won't happen this year, but it has to be a point of emphasis before 2026.
