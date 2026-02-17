South Carolina Baseball Preview: Gamecocks Go on the Road to Take on Wofford
South Carolina is back on the diamond Tuesday afternoon for the team's first road game of 2026. Paul Mainieri's Gamecocks will take on the Wofford Terriers at 5:30 pm (ET) at Fifth-Third Park in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
This marks the first double midweek matchup for South Carolina this season as the Gamecocks take on Wofford tonight and Gardner-Webb tomorrow afternoon. After winning the first two games of opening weekend, the Gamecocks failed to sweep Northern Kentucky in the series finale on Saturday. Now back on the diamond, South Carolina will look to get back in the win column on Tuesday night.
Preview
Sophomore right hander Connor Chicoli is the probable starter on the mound for South Carolina according to Gamecocksonline.com. Chicoli has appeared in one game so far this season giving up no runs and posting three strikeouts in one inning. Senior right hander Champ Davis will start the game on the mound for the Terriers. He has also pitched one inning, giving up no runs, and striking out two batters.
Junior outfielder Tyler Bak takes on his former team in Wofford, where he was an All-Southern Conference Freshman team selection in 2024, in tonight's game. He has already made an impact in the early goings of the season for South Carolina, especially in game two versus Northern Kentucky. His two clutch hits in the seventh and eighth innings ultimately led to the Gamecocks prevailing over the Norse in game two.
This is the first meeting between the two programs since 2017, a game South Carolina won 9-5 on May 3 that year. Carolina holds a 77-25-1 all-time record against Wofford, 25-12-1 on the road in Spartanburg. Tuesday's game will be broadcast on the Gamecock Sports Network presented by Learfield with Brad Muller (Tuesday), Cade Crenshaw (Wednesday) and Stuart Lake on the call.
