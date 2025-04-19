Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Can't Complete Sweep over Ole Miss; Loses 12-2 in the Finale

South Carolina falls to Ole Miss in game three.

Alex Joyce

South Carolina Head Coach Paul Mainier takes South Carolina senior Matthew Becker (29) out of the game during the bottom of the fourth inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Friday, February 28, 2025.
South Carolina Head Coach Paul Mainier takes South Carolina senior Matthew Becker (29) out of the game during the bottom of the fourth inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Friday, February 28, 2025. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After picking up their first SEC series win of 2025, the South Carolina Gamecocks fail to complete the sweep over Ole Miss on Saturday. Rebels end the game early after run ruling the Gamecocks.

Games one and two were filled with dominant pitching from the starters. Spohomores Brandon Stone and Jake McCoy combined for 15.1 innings pitched, gave up three runs, nine hits, and stuck out 11 batters. Stone pitched the first complete game of the season for the Gamecocks.

Unfortunately that trend did not continue in game three. Jarvis Evans Jr. took the mound on Saturday and couldn't get out of the first inning. Evans gave up five runs, on four hits, with no strikeouts, and didn't record an out.

Offensively it wasn't much better for the Gamecocks in the finale. As a team South Carolina recorded three hits on 24 plate appearances. Hollins drove in the Gamecocks' only two runs of the day with a home run in bottom of the second.

South Carolina is back at home on Tuesday against the University of North Florida. First pitch is set for 6:30 pm (ET).

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like:

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.