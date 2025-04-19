South Carolina Can't Complete Sweep over Ole Miss; Loses 12-2 in the Finale
After picking up their first SEC series win of 2025, the South Carolina Gamecocks fail to complete the sweep over Ole Miss on Saturday. Rebels end the game early after run ruling the Gamecocks.
Games one and two were filled with dominant pitching from the starters. Spohomores Brandon Stone and Jake McCoy combined for 15.1 innings pitched, gave up three runs, nine hits, and stuck out 11 batters. Stone pitched the first complete game of the season for the Gamecocks.
Unfortunately that trend did not continue in game three. Jarvis Evans Jr. took the mound on Saturday and couldn't get out of the first inning. Evans gave up five runs, on four hits, with no strikeouts, and didn't record an out.
Offensively it wasn't much better for the Gamecocks in the finale. As a team South Carolina recorded three hits on 24 plate appearances. Hollins drove in the Gamecocks' only two runs of the day with a home run in bottom of the second.
South Carolina is back at home on Tuesday against the University of North Florida. First pitch is set for 6:30 pm (ET).
