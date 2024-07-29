South Carolina DC Clayton White is "ready to get it going"
South Carolina's defense is looking to make a name for itself in 2024. After a disappointing start to last year, the defense, under fourth year defensive coordinator Clayton White, began playing up to their standard in the second half of the season.
This year's group is loaded with veterans at every level of the defense, who knows what it takes to play well in the SEC. With fall camp less than a week away, Coach White is excited about the group he has for 2024.
"Obviously some of the same guys and we have some fresh new faces," Coach White said. "Some guys who dove right into our defense, right into our culture and our team. Guys are ready to become one."
Every great defense of the past, across all levels, has one thing in common, high quality leadership. Leaders do their job well, while holding everyone else accountable to the standard set by the team. The Gamecocks are no stranger to great leadership.
Alex "Boogie" (Huntley), Debo (Williams), Demetrius Knight is a natural born leader, Kyle Kennard has spoken up a ton, Gilber Edmond is back having a big voice, but we have a lot of guys who can say something and the guys are going to listen," Coach White said.
Back at SEC Media Days, head coach Shane Beamer took the mic and said this off-season's theme has been "hunger." Hunger to get better and show improvements from 2023. The identity of the defense, however, never changes. It's always about the process and going full speed.
"Our identity is never going to change," Coach White said. "We want to make sure that we are process-oriented, not results based right now. We want to always stay very aggressive in all facets of our game, how we play, our mindset."
Being unpredictable can be tough for opposing offenses to figure out as the game goes on. South Carolina wants to cause head aches for other team's offenses, but the key is to remain disciplined.
"We want to be a very disciplined defense," Coach White said. "Want to make sure we're smart, playing how we're supposed to play and at the same time be unpredicatable. That's not going to change. We want to play as fast as we can, get after the ball, keep getting the ball back. 64 turnovers in three seasons, we want to keep adding to that."
In order for the Gamecocks to have a successful season in 2024, the defense will be heavily relied upon while the offense comes into form. Shane Beamer and Clayton White seem confident about their defense's cabailities heading into the year.
