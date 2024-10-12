South Carolina Finishes the Half Strong
South Carolina came into the game against Alabama as 21.5 point underdog to the Crimson Tide. So far through one half, the team is holding their own with an early opportunity to take the lead in the third quarter.
The Gamecocks defense has been lights out in this game, holding Alabama to just 14 points, 142 total yards, an interception, and four sacks. They defense has answered the call despite a slow start from the offense. If South Carolina is going to pull off the upset, this will have to continue in the second half.
Offensively the Gamecocks started slow, but started to come on at the end. They've had success moving the ball, just need to finish drives with scores. At the end of the second quarter, the offense scored 10 unanswered points at the end of the half, including a 36 -yard strike from Sellers to Mazeo Bennett Jr.
South Carolina gets the ball to start the second half.
