Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Finishes the Half Strong

Alex Joyce

Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Buddy Mack III (33) claps his hands during warmups at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Buddy Mack III (33) claps his hands during warmups at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images / Will McLelland-Imagn Images

South Carolina came into the game against Alabama as 21.5 point underdog to the Crimson Tide. So far through one half, the team is holding their own with an early opportunity to take the lead in the third quarter.

The Gamecocks defense has been lights out in this game, holding Alabama to just 14 points, 142 total yards, an interception, and four sacks. They defense has answered the call despite a slow start from the offense. If South Carolina is going to pull off the upset, this will have to continue in the second half.

Offensively the Gamecocks started slow, but started to come on at the end. They've had success moving the ball, just need to finish drives with scores. At the end of the second quarter, the offense scored 10 unanswered points at the end of the half, including a 36 -yard strike from Sellers to Mazeo Bennett Jr.

South Carolina gets the ball to start the second half.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE