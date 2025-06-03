Gamecock Digest

South Carolina LHP Jackson Soucie Will Return to Columbia in 2026

Soucie marks the sixth player to announce their return for next season.

Amidst the news of players entering the transfer portal, South Carolina received good news on Monday as left-handed pitcher (LHP) Jackson Soucie is set to return in 2026.

Soucie joins pitchers Jake McCoy and Aydin Palmer as though who will return to Columbia in 2026. In addition to those three, catcher Talmadge LeCroy, third baseman KJ Scobey, and infielder Beau Hollins.

The 6-foot-4 left hander joined the Gmaecocks as a transfer from Wabash Valley College last offseason. There he was 8-2 with a 2.18 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 70.1 innings pitched for the Warriors.

As a junior in 2025, Soucie appeared in 14 games with five starts. He was 3-1 with 32 strikeouts in 30 innings pitched this season. Soucie's best game came against University of South Carolina Upstate on Apr 8 where he threw 3.1 scoreless innings with a season high five strikeouts.

The transfer portal officially opened on Monday June 2. The Gamecocks have lost 11 total players to the portal, while gaining three commitments from two-way player Cullen Horowicz, infielder Logan Sutter, and ULM right handed pitcherJosh Gregoire.

