South Carolina Makes Top Ten for Four-Star OT Joshua Sam-Epelle
While trying to put the finishing touches on the 2026 class, Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks have their eyes set on the future as they landamong the top ten schools for 2027 offensive tackle Joshua Sam-Epelle. A unit that really needs an upgrade and depth, landing someone like Sam-Epelle could go a long way in anchoring the future of that room.
At 6-foot-9 and 340 pounds, Sam-Epelle offers elite size for the position at the next level. Coming from Douglas County High School in Douglasville, Georgia, he ranks among the top 100 recruits in the 2027 cycle and a top 10 offensive tackle in the class as well. Sam-Epelle and Douglas County will open the 6A state playoffs in Georgia at home against 6-4 Lambert.
The Competition
South Carolina has a lot of work to do in this recruitment with some heavy hitters in the top ten as well. The Gamecocks were listed with in-state rivals Georgia Bulldogs and Georgia Tech, along with Miami, Nebraska, Tennessee, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Alabama and Ole Miss. Right now it appears Georgia has the lead in the race, but there's a lot of time between now and early signing day in December of 2026.
As of now South Carolina has no commits in the 2027 class as all eyes are focused on the 2026 cycle with the early signing day period set for Dec. 2-5. After this the attention switches to the transfer portal that is open from Jan. 2-16, and ends with signing day on Feb. 4 for remaing recruits who did not sign during the early cycle.
Three weeks away from signing day, the Gamecocks sit at the 21 spot in the national recruiting rankings and 10 in the SEC with 15 total recruits. In case you missed it last week, here's a quick reminder of how that class stacks up in Nov., which includes a possible flip from one of the top recruits in the country.
