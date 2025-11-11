Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Makes Top Ten for Four-Star OT Joshua Sam-Epelle

6-foot-9 offensive tackle Joshua Sam-Epelle lists the South Carolina Gamecocks among his initial top ten schools for 2027.

Alex Joyce

Oct 25, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer reacts to a play against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer reacts to a play against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

While trying to put the finishing touches on the 2026 class, Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks have their eyes set on the future as they landamong the top ten schools for 2027 offensive tackle Joshua Sam-Epelle. A unit that really needs an upgrade and depth, landing someone like Sam-Epelle could go a long way in anchoring the future of that room.

At 6-foot-9 and 340 pounds, Sam-Epelle offers elite size for the position at the next level. Coming from Douglas County High School in Douglasville, Georgia, he ranks among the top 100 recruits in the 2027 cycle and a top 10 offensive tackle in the class as well. Sam-Epelle and Douglas County will open the 6A state playoffs in Georgia at home against 6-4 Lambert.

The Competition

South Carolina has a lot of work to do in this recruitment with some heavy hitters in the top ten as well. The Gamecocks were listed with in-state rivals Georgia Bulldogs and Georgia Tech, along with Miami, Nebraska, Tennessee, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Alabama and Ole Miss. Right now it appears Georgia has the lead in the race, but there's a lot of time between now and early signing day in December of 2026.

As of now South Carolina has no commits in the 2027 class as all eyes are focused on the 2026 cycle with the early signing day period set for Dec. 2-5. After this the attention switches to the transfer portal that is open from Jan. 2-16, and ends with signing day on Feb. 4 for remaing recruits who did not sign during the early cycle.

Three weeks away from signing day, the Gamecocks sit at the 21 spot in the national recruiting rankings and 10 in the SEC with 15 total recruits. In case you missed it last week, here's a quick reminder of how that class stacks up in Nov., which includes a possible flip from one of the top recruits in the country.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like:

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.