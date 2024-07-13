South Carolina Releases Behind the Scenes Hype Video for the 2024 Season
Can you feel it? The roar of Williams-Brice Stadium, fans stretching from corner to corner, tailgates setting up early and staying late, sand storm ready to blast through the speakers, the 2024 season is almost upon us. Gamecocks football is back in just seven Saturdays from now.
And what better way to give Gamecock fans some juice entering 2024, than a hype video about the team's offseason workouts. 2024 is a pivotal year for South Carolina as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 5-7 season last year.
From Coach Beamer, to the staff, to the last player on the roster, in order to be a successful program there has to be buy in from the top to the bottom. The video showcases jus how important it is to work together and "remember you are here."
The Gamecocks open the 2024 season at home against Old Dominion on Saturday, August 31 at 4:15 pm (ET). Led by a experienced defense and talented offense, South Carolina is poised to make noise in the SEC this fall.
