South Carolina Remains Slight Underdog At Home Against Oklahoma
South Carolina returns home to Williams-Brice Stadium this weekend as the betting underdog against a one loss Oklahoma team. The Gamecocks seemingly face an uphill battles as the Sooners learn what a crowd is like in Columbia for the first time in program history.
According to FanDuel, Brent Venables' Oklahoma team is a 5.5-point favorite as of Wednesday morning. That line has grown since Monday as oddsmakers had the Sooners as 3.5-4.5 point favorites.
Both teams are coming off losses from last weekend. South Carolina lost on the road to LSU 20-10, while Oklahoma suffered it's first loss of the season in the Red River Rivalry to Texas 23-6. The Sooners hope their offense returns to form as quarterback John Mateer gets healthier. South Carolina hopes a coaching change will its offense reach their full potential.
Things haven't exactly gone according to plan for South Carolina in 2025. Injuries and lack of consistent play has led to three losses already this season and has the Gamecocks searching for answers. However if recent history says anything at all, it's that Shane Beamer's team tends to play its best when people are doubting them.
While Vegas and bettors are leaning, towards Oklahoma walking out of Columbia, South Carolina, with a win, there is something about playing in Williams-Brice Stadium, especially for the first time. The Gamecocks' fanbase creates a rowdy environment that is one of the more underrated atmosphere's in the country. Combine that with a still talented South Carolina squad, the makings of an upset are all there on Saturday afternoon.
Odds for the South Carolina-Oklahoma game are subjected to change.
