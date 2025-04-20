South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori Visits With Several NFL Teams Prior to the Draft
Former South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori has met with seven NFL teams on top-30 visits ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Emmanwori is projected to go in the first round of the draft.
After the NFL Scouting Combine, teams begin to hold top-30 visits with players they have interest in ahead of the draft. South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori is no stranger with these visits as he's met with a number of teams already.
Below is a list of the team's Emmanwori has met with so far in the process.
Atlanta Falcons: Pick 15
Carolina Panthers: Pick 8
Cincinnati Bengals: Pick 17
Las Vegas Raiders: Pick 6
Miami Dolphins: Pick 13
New Orleans Saints: Pick 9
Pittsburgh Steelers: Pick 21
Seattle Seahawks: Pick 18
The Carolina Panthers visit does not count towards their "top-30" number due to Emmanwori being a local product. Emmanwori is rated as one of the two best safety prospects and top 32 overall in the draft.
