South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori Visits With Several NFL Teams Prior to the Draft

Nick Emmanwori meets with a number of NFL teams picking in the top 20 of the NFL Draft.

Alex Joyce

Nov 18, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Nick Emmanwori (21) celebrates a play against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images Kentucky
Former South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori has met with seven NFL teams on top-30 visits ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Emmanwori is projected to go in the first round of the draft.

After the NFL Scouting Combine, teams begin to hold top-30 visits with players they have interest in ahead of the draft. South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori is no stranger with these visits as he's met with a number of teams already.

Below is a list of the team's Emmanwori has met with so far in the process.

Atlanta Falcons: Pick 15
Carolina Panthers: Pick 8
Cincinnati Bengals: Pick 17
Las Vegas Raiders: Pick 6
Miami Dolphins: Pick 13
New Orleans Saints: Pick 9
Pittsburgh Steelers: Pick 21
Seattle Seahawks: Pick 18

The Carolina Panthers visit does not count towards their "top-30" number due to Emmanwori being a local product. Emmanwori is rated as one of the two best safety prospects and top 32 overall in the draft.

