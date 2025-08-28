South Carolina vs Virginia Tech: Game Time and How to Watch
The preseason 13 ranked South Carolina Gamecocks are headed to Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday Aug 31 at 3:00 pm (ET) in the Aflac Kickoff Game. Here's how to watch the Gamecocks this weekend.
This will be the 19th ever meeting between the two programs. South Carolina leads the all-time series 11-7 between the two teams, but they have not met since 1991. Another streak the Gamecocks would like to keep going, Virginia Tech has not beaten South Carolina since 1974.
How To Watch:
• GameDay: Sunday, Aug 31
• Game Time: 3:000 PM EST
• Stadium: Mercedes Benz Stadium
• Where: Atlanta, Georgia
• Watch: ESPN
Virginia Tech will be looking to start fast against a talented South Carolina Gamecocks team. Redshirt senior Kyron Drones returns, but the Hokies will have to replace a lot of depth and experience on both sides of the ball. Head coach Brent Pry is breaking in more than 30 transfers and two coordinators. That amount of newness can be very advantageous to the Gamecocks in Sunday's game.
South Carolina has the top two players in this game. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers is expected to be one of the top players in the country and a potential first round pick in next year's NFL Draft. On the other side of the ball, the defense is led by star pass rusher Dylan Stewart who is expected to continue the strong start to his college career.
As South Carolina on SI's Christian Kirby wrote earlier this week, this game is unique for Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer. His father, Frank Beamer, is a legendary coach from Virginia Tech, the birthplace of "Beamer Ball." Frank Beamer coached the Hokies from 1987 to his retirement in 2015.
A win on Saturday would be a strong start to South Carolina's playoff hopes in 2025.
