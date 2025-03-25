Gamecock Digest

South Carolina will take on Maryland in the Sweet 16

South Carolina defeated Maryland in their most recent matchup; 114-76.

Mar 23, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley reacts to a play against the Indiana Hoosiers in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

After defeating Indiana in the round of 32, South Carolina had to wait 24 hours to see who their opponent would be in the Sweet 16. Following a 111-108 double overtime thriller victory over Alabama on Monday, Maryland emerged as the next challenger for the Gamecocks.

Down 64-55 entering the fourth quarter, Maryland had some work to do to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive. The Terrapins would go on to outscore Alabama 56-44 over the fourth quarter and overtime to advance to the Sweet 16.

Maryland is most reliant on their guard trio to generate most of it's offense. Kaylene Smikle, Shyanne Sellers, and Sarah Te-Biasu led the way in the scoring department for the Terrapins this season, each averaging over 10 points per game. South Carolina's defense will have to focus on stopping this trio on March 28.

South Carolina and Maryland met on the court last season in a regular season game back in November of 2023. That game saw the Gamecocks dominate to the tune of a 114-76 victory. Seven Gamecocks finished in double digits on the day, with Te-Hina Paopao leading the way with 14 points.

Tip off for South Carolina's Sweet 16 matchup against Maryland is set for 5:00 pm (ET) on ESPN.

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.