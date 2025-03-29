Gamecock Digest

Top Transfer Portal Player Visiting South Carolina

One of the top overall players in the transfer portal has a date set with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

North Dakota Fighting Hawks guard Treysen Eaglestaff (52) moves the ball on Friday, March 7, 2025, at Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.
North Dakota Fighting Hawks guard Treysen Eaglestaff (52) moves the ball on Friday, March 7, 2025, at Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, S.D. / Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Needing to bolster its roster heading into next season, the South Carolina Gamecocks are set to host an elite offensive playmaker in North Dakota star guard, Treysen Eaglestaff.

A two year starter for the North Dakota FIghting Hawks, Eaglestaff has gotten better every year of his career. The 6-foot-6 guard out of Bismark, North Dakota would be an excellent addition to the Gamecock's roster, who's in need of playmakers offensively. SI's own Fisher Brewer talks about the type of player Eaglestaff is and when he will be in Columbia.

Eaglestaff, a 6-foot-6 junior, averaged 18.9 PPG, 2.8 RPG, and 2.4 APG. His standout performances include a 40-point game vs. Alabama and a 51-point outing to upset South Dakota State.

Ranked as the No. 23 player in the transfer portal, he has drawn interest from St. John’s, Kentucky, Michigan, Kansas, Alabama, Gonzaga, UCLA, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Georgia, Wake Forest, Villanova, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, and many more. Despite the widespread attention, he has scheduled an official visit to South Carolina this upcoming weekend.

Eaglestaff has also announced his plans of going through the upcoming draft process for the NBA before he makes his final decision. For more news on potential transfer portal additions, you can check out Fisher's report here.

