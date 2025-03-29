Top Transfer Portal Player Visiting South Carolina
Needing to bolster its roster heading into next season, the South Carolina Gamecocks are set to host an elite offensive playmaker in North Dakota star guard, Treysen Eaglestaff.
A two year starter for the North Dakota FIghting Hawks, Eaglestaff has gotten better every year of his career. The 6-foot-6 guard out of Bismark, North Dakota would be an excellent addition to the Gamecock's roster, who's in need of playmakers offensively. SI's own Fisher Brewer talks about the type of player Eaglestaff is and when he will be in Columbia.
Eaglestaff, a 6-foot-6 junior, averaged 18.9 PPG, 2.8 RPG, and 2.4 APG. His standout performances include a 40-point game vs. Alabama and a 51-point outing to upset South Dakota State.
Ranked as the No. 23 player in the transfer portal, he has drawn interest from St. John’s, Kentucky, Michigan, Kansas, Alabama, Gonzaga, UCLA, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Georgia, Wake Forest, Villanova, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, and many more. Despite the widespread attention, he has scheduled an official visit to South Carolina this upcoming weekend.
Eaglestaff has also announced his plans of going through the upcoming draft process for the NBA before he makes his final decision. For more news on potential transfer portal additions, you can check out Fisher's report here.
