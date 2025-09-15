What Do the Gamecocks Have to Watch Out for Against the Missouri Tigers?
The South Carolina Gamecocks have a true road game this weekend for the first time in 2025 as they take on the undefeated Missouri Tigers in Columbia, Missouri. As they have shown through three games in 2025, the Tigers can pose a lot of problems for South Carolina this week. What should they be on the lookout for as game prep begins?
A recap of last week showed the Gamecocks suffering their first loss of the 2025 season at the hands of the Vanderbilt Commodores. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers went down due to injury early in the game and South Carolina could not find a rhythm offensively with Luke Doty at the helm. Defensively, the Gamecocks had no answer for Diego Pavia's legs in the game and star pass rusher Dylan Stewart was ejected in the fourth quarter following two unsportsmanlike penalities. All in all, it was a game the Gamecocks would like to forget and get the bad taste out of their mouths this weekend.
Missouri comes into this matchup with what appears to be another high powered offense. Led by transfer quarterback Beau Pribula, the Tigers offense has yet to score less than 40 points through three games, averaging 51.6 points per game. Pribula has completed 68 of 89 passes (76.4 percent) with 7 touchdowns and one interception. He also has 114 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Another transfer Ahmad Hardy is the bell cow at running back as he leads the team with 57 carries for 466 yards and five touchdowns. Behind him is a "by committee" approach with Jamal Roberts and Marquis Davis who have combined for 346 yards and three touchdowns. At receiver, Kevin Coleman Jr. and Marquis Johnson are the leaders in the room combining for 431 yards and three touchdowns.
On the defensive side of the ball, transfer edge rusher Damon Wilson II leads the team in sacks with 3. As a team the Tigers are giving up 15.6 points per game in three games against Louisiana, Kansas, and Central Arkansas. In those games, Missouri has given up 100 yards passing per game and 100.6 yards per game on the ground.
This will be Missouri's biggest test of the season so far as they enter SEC play, but the Gamecocks will have to improve greatly this week if they want to earn back to back wins over Eli Drinkwitz's Tigers. South Carolina enters the week as a 12.5 point underdog.
