South Carolina Gamecocks Announce Kickoff Time For Matchup With Kentucky Wildcats
The South Carolina Gamecocks have announced a kickoff time for their matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have recently announced a kickoff time for their week five matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats. According to reports, Carolina will host Kentucky in Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, September 27th, at approximately 7:45 p.m.
Carolina's matchup with the Wildcats will be the Gamecocks' fourth consecutive night game, as the team is also scheduled to travel to Missouri for a 7:00 p.m. kickoff this Saturday. It will be the team's first road matchup of the 2025 season.
The Gamecocks handled the Wildcats in last year's meeting and stifled Kentucky's offensive attack on the way to a 31-6 thrashing in Lexington. As the two converge on Columbia, South Carolina, this season, the Gamecocks will be looking to create similar success and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.
After beginning the 2025 season ranked inside the top-15, Shane Beamer and his team are looking to get back on track following their embarrassing defeat to Vanderbilt in week three. The Gamecocks were held to just seven points on offense in the matchup.
South Carolina will look to rectify their week three loss this Saturday as it travels to Columbia, Missouri, to take on the 23rd-ranked Tigers. A win for the Gamecocks could propel the team right back into the mix for the SEC.
With another night game scheduled to take place in Williams-Brice Stadium, South Carolina will have an excellent opportunity to take advantage of a rowdy home crowd and improve their record as they hopes to earn their first-ever College Football Playoff spot.
