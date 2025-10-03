What Teams to Watch Out for During South Carolina's Bye Week?
With the South Carolina Gamecocks having a bye week this Saturday, we take a look at each of the Gamecocks' upcoming opponents and who they may be competing against this weekend.
After dominating Kentucky last weekend, South Carolina is resting during a much needed bye week ahead of a tough schedule. Before diving into who each future opponent is playing, here's a quick look at the schedule facing the Gamecocks the rest of the way.
@ 13 LSU
vs 6 Oklahoma
vs 10 Alabama
@ 4 Ole Miss
@ 5 Texas A&M
vs Coastal Carolina
vs Clemson
LSU Tigers
Currently on a bye week, the Tigers will use this week to look in the mirror after getting beaten by Ole Miss last week. LSU opens with South Carolina out of the bye and then finishes with Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Alabama, Arkansas, Western Kentucky, and Oklahoma.
Oklahoma
The Sooners had a bye week last week and are prepping to play Kent State this weekend. Oklahoma will have to figure life without Heisman hopeful John Mateer as he will be out for about a month, per ESPN's Pete Thamel, with a hand injury. Mateer is likely to be out of the game against South Carolina.
Alabama
Fresh off an impressive performance last week on the road at Georgia, Alabama returns home to Tuscaloosa to take on the undefeated Vanderbilt Commodores. A team that gave Alabama its first loss of the season a year ago.
Ole Miss
Like LSU and South Carolina, Ole Miss is on a bye week this weekend. They will return to action on Oct 11 against Washington State before a big matchup on the road at Georgia.
Texas A&M
The Aggies are in the second game of a three game homestand that features the Mississippi State Bulldogs this week and ends with Florida next week. Texas A&M remains undefeated after a close win over Auburn last week.
Coastal Carolina
Sitting at .500 on the year (2-2), Coastal Carolina has a date against Old Dominion this weekend.
Clemson
It's been a rather disappointing year so far for the Tigers who sit at a 1-3. They have the opportunity to get back in the win column this week as they prepare to take on the Bill Belichick led North Carolina Tar Heels.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: