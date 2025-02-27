Stanford Men's Basketball Rolls, Takes Second Straight
Stanford men's basketball just picked up another victory, this time at home vs Boston College, defeating the Eagles 78-60. The Cardinal dominated the entire game, winning once again, by a large margin.
Maxime Raynaud led the way once again, leading the pack with 23 points and 10 rebounds, breaking the double-double record in a season by a Stanford player with his 21st of the year. He had gone three games without a double-double, his longest of the season.
Outside of 7-foot-1 Frenchman, Oziyah Sellers had 18 points, proving his leadership and stardom after another great game for Stanford. Chisom Okpara came off the bench, finishing with 15 points, a season high. Jaylen Blakes put up 11 as well, and played stellar defense, which is typical of the former Duke guard.
The first half was fairly one-sided, as the Cardinal went into the locker room up 37-19, but then tied the second half in overall scoring at 41 points apiece. Although the second half was even, head coach Kyle Smith reassured the fans, mentioning how staying solid for 40 minutes is just something that comes with experience.
Stanford has truly proven their place in the ACC. As a team who is hungry, has competitive traits, and truly believes that they deserve to stay in a power conference, this basketball season has been the epitome of that. Stanford is now 18-10 overall this season with a 10-7 record in conference play.
Entering the year, Stanford was projected to finish 16th, but they are currently in seventh after the victory over Boston College. The Cardinal have beaten the odds, doing better than any team in terms of expected output vs actual output. All the thanks should be given towards Kyle Smith, who has had a fantastic first season as head coach at Stanford.
Stanford has three games left: SMU at home, Notre Dame on the road, and Louisville on the road. Although they will likely be underdogs in all three, any wins they can get will just add to their incredible first season in the ACC. Being able to win 18-20 games in their first season as part of a new power conference is more than important, and should make Stanford an NIT team this season.
Tune in for a massive game Saturday, as Stanford hosts SMU, looking to get the Mustangs back after a tough defeat on the road in Dallas. The Cardinal can ruin the Mustangs' season, as well as continue to climb up the rankings in the ACC. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. (PT) from Maples, and will air on ACC Network.