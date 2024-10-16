Former Stanford Cardinal looking to make most of opportunity with Denver Nuggets
Hard work pays off, especially if you truly want it. For Spencer Jones, that could not have been any truer for the former Stanford star, as he will get the opportunity to live out his NBA dream this season with the Denver Nuggets.
Signing with the Portland Trail Blazers for NBA Summer League after he did not get selected in the Draft, Jones took full advantage of his opportunity and played very well for Portland. After his strong showing in Las Vegas, the Denver Nuggets extended their final two-way contract to him on July 30th, which he signed, meaning that he will now be able to bounce back and forth between the Nuggets’ NBA roster and the G League, where he is expected to get plenty of minutes with the Grand Rapids Gold.
Playing for Stanford for five seasons, from 2019-2024, Jones established himself as the face of the Cardinal, especially after he put together his best season in 2022-23. In that season, which was his junior year, Jones averaged 14.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists, en route to being named Second-team All-Pac-12.
He was also the first player in program history to make the top-10 in both blocks and steals, leaving Stanford 10th in blocks with 112 and 5th in steals with 151. Jones, who was lethal from behind the arc with a 39.7% all-time three-point shooting percentage, also leaves The Farm as the program’s all-time leader in threes, having made 315.
Despite finishing his college career having averaged 11.0 points, 1.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds, Jones went undrafted in this year’s draft, but his competitiveness will give him plenty of motivation to play with a chip on his shoulder and prove everyone wrong whenever Denver does in fact call him up.
Growing up in Roeland Park, Kansas, Jones played high school basketball at Bishop Miege High School where he evolved into the team’s best player, being a crucial piece when they won three state titles in his four years there. In his senior year, he led his team in all major stat categories, averaging 18.8 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Only getting one offer, from Stanford, as a three-star recruit, Jones opted to take his talents to The Farm.