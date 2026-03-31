Stanford Football Legend Jeff Siemon Dies at Age 75

The Stanford football community is in mourning. Recently, Stanford Athletics and College Football Hall of Famer, Jeff Siemon, passed away at the age of 75 in his hometown of Edina, Minnesota. Siemon's death was first confirmed via a statement by his former team, the Minnesota Vikings, before Stanford University released a statement a couple of days later.

Siemon, a consensus All-American in 1971, played for Stanford Cardinal from 1969-71, becoming one of the top linebackers in the nation. In his final two collegiate seasons, Siemon amassed over 200 tackles and helped guide the Cardinal to two straight Rose Bowl wins in '71 and '72.

This was also the only time in program history that Stanford has won two straight Rose Bowls. In each Rose Bowl game, Siemon led the team with 15 tackles and earned the nickname 'Thunder Chicken.' While at Stanford, Siemon was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity.

The Dick Butkus and Pop Warner award winner for the 1971 season, Siemon was drafted 10th overall by the Vikings in the 1972 NFL Draft, making him the ninth Stanford athlete to be a first round draft pick.

Playing all 11 of his NFL seasons with the Vikings, Siemon notched 156 games between 1972 and '82, starting 124, and was a four-time Pro Bowler.

He was also named to the 50 Greatest Vikings list as well as being on the Vikings' 25th and 40th anniversary teams. During his time with the Vikings, he guided the team to three Super Bowls and was the focal point of their defense that was one of the best of the 1970s.

Overall for his career, Siemon ranks third all-time in tackles for the Vikings (1,375) and was known for his speed, quickness and savviness.

A 2006 inductee in the College Football Hall of Fame, Siemon went back to school after his football career ended and earned a masters degree in Christian Apologetics from Trinity Law School's Simon Greenleaf School of Law. After getting his degree, he worked as the Minnesota Search Ministries Division Director until his death, contributing immensely to his community.

Passing away in Edina, Siemon is survived by his wife, Dawn, and their grown grandchildren as well as their children. An icon in the state of Minnesota, as well as on The Farm, Siemon will be missed greatly and the Stanford football family will look to make his memory proud this season with a successful 2026 campaign.