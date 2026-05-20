Kyler Murray Favored Over J.J. McCarthy to be Named Vikings Starting QB

The Kyler Murray era in Arizona is over. After being drafted by the Cardinals in 2019, Murray showed flashes and even stretches of greatness, but a lack of consistency and a plethora of injuries over the past few years led to the team moving in a different direction this offseason.

It's the Minnesota Vikings who scooped him up. Signing him to a one-year contract for the veteran's minimum to see if he can have a Sam Darnold-esque career rejuvenation.

Now, Murray will compete with third-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy for the starting gig with the Vikings. You might be surprised to find out the betting market has Murray set as a massive favorite to take the first snap of the regular season.

Who Will be Vikings Starting QB in Week 1?

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Kyler Murray -1000

J.J. McCarthy +600

Carson Wentz +7000

Murray is set as the -1000 favorite to be the starting quarterback for the Vikings in Week 1 of the 2026 campaign, which is an implied probability of 90.91%. That may come as a surprise to some Vikings fans, considering McCarthy has only had one season to prove that he can be the quarterback of the future, and he showed some flashes of competence. With that being said, McCarthy completed just 57.6% of passes for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 10 starts.

It's also a bit surprising considering Murray was signed to the veteran minimum, not exactly the type of contract you give to a quarterback you expect to lead the team moving forward. Murray played in just five games for the Cardinals last season, completing 68.3% of passes for 962 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions.

The Vikings have the talent at wide receiver and the ability on the defensive side of the ball to be a contender, but if they don't get consistent play at the quarterback position, they're going to be in a tough spot this season. FanDuel has the Vikings' odds set at +166 to return to the playoffs, an implied probability of 37.59%.

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