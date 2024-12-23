Stanford star Elic Ayomanor to play in 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl
Another big honor for a big time Stanford star. Over the weekend, it was confirmed that star Cardinal wide receiver accepted an invite to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl and help himself gain more attention ahead of the NFL Draft.
Recently declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft, the former three-star recruit out of Deerfield Academy in Massachusetts will now get the chance to play in the prestigious college all-star game in order to get more recognition from NFL coaches and scouts.
Taking place in late January or February, the game features the top NFL draft prospects, and up until 2024 when the rules were changed, only players who have completed their eligibility were eligible to play. Now, anyone who has declared and is invited is able to participate.
Ayomanor, who missed his true freshman season in 2022 and only played two seasons of college football, made a name for himself as a member of the Cardinal, finishing his career with 125 catches for 1,844 yards and 12 touchdowns.
His best season came in 2023, where he set the single-season school record for most receiving yards in a game when his 294 yard game against Colorado (while matched up against 2024 Heisman winner Travis Hunter) helped Stanford come back from being down 29-0 at halftime. His totals for that campaign included catching 62 passes for 1,013 yards and six touchdowns.
Despite regressing minorly in 2024, catching 63 passes but for only 831 yards, Ayomanor still led the Cardinal in all receiving categories and proved to be the bright spot all year long on an offense that otherwise struggled to be a force in the ACC.
Ayomanor’s final season at The Farm will best be remembered for a spectacular one-handed touchdown catch that ended up being crucial in Stanford being able to pull off the upset win over Syracuse.
Originally from Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada, Ayomanor came to the United States to play high school football and after a successful stint during his final two seasons at Deerfield, he became a highly touted recruit, receiving offers from Ole Miss, Tennessee, California and Notre Dame as well, but ultimately opted to go to Stanford due in large part to the world class education he would receive in addition to the strong football he would get to play.
A dominant student in the classroom, Ayomanor holds a GPA over 3.9 as a computer science major.
With his focus now shifted on preparing for his pro career, Ayomanor will use his opportunity in the Senior Bowl to show that he truly was one of the nation’s top pass catchers in college, and that he can help any NFL team who needs a wide receiver that he can make an impact immediately.
Currently projected to be a day two or day three selection, some teams that could potentially be a fit for Ayomanor’s services include the Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders and the New England Patriots, among others.