Washington Commanders Get Vote of Confidence From Richard Sherman
The Washington Commanders are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game on Sunday, looking to make it to their first Super Bowl since the 1991 season. Former Stanford legend and current Amazon Prime Video "Thursday Night Football" analyst Richard Sherman provided some of his thoughts on the upcoming game on a recent episode of "The Richard Sherman Podcast."
"These guys [Commanders] look like they believed because he [Jayden Daniels] believes,” Sherman said. “I got them winning in Philly. I think they got a chance."
Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has been fantastic for the Commanders this season, and has already taken the team to new heights with a deep playoff run. The question on everyone's mind now is if he can lead Washington to the Super Bowl.
Richard Sherman seems to think he can, and he would know what it takes to not only make it to the big game, but to win it. Sherman was a member of the 2013 Seattle Seahawks' "Legion of Boom" team that ended up winning the whole thing.
Seattle ran the table the following season as well, but ultimately didn't run it enough as they decided to attempt a pass on the goal line with the game on the line.
Malcom Butler of the New England Patriots intercepted the pass, and sealed the win for New England. Sherman had two picks in the game.
Stanford will be represented in this weekend's matchup on the field as well, with Commanders' tight end, and former Philadelphia Eagle, Zach Ertz taking the field for Washington. Ertz has had a terrific career, spending the 2013-2021 seasons with the Eagles and being a part of the victory parade in 2018.
In October of 2021, Ertz was traded to the Arizona Cardinals, where injuries limited him to 28 games across three seasons. He signed with Washington back in March of 2024, and is now set to face his former team with a chance to play in the big game on the line.