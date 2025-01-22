Richard Sherman's Bold Prediction for Upcoming Commanders' Playoff Game
This weekend, the Washington Commanders are set to square off against the Philadelphia Eagles for a trip to go to the Superbowl.
The Commanders' impressive postseason performance has been fueled by the outstanding play of their rookie quarterback, Jayden Daniels.
Richard Sherman, a former NFL cornerback and current Amazon Prime Video 'Thursday Night Football' analyst, shared his insights on the upcoming NFC Championship during a recent episode of 'The Richard Sherman Podcast.' Sherman, a one-time Super Bowl champion, boldly predicted that the Commanders would emerge victorious over the Eagles, attributing much of the success of Washington to their rising star quarterback, Jayden Daniels.
“These guys [Commanders] look like they believed because he [Daniels] believes,” Sherman said. “I got them winning in Philly. I think they got a chance."
The Commanders have showcased an explosive offense throughout the playoffs, leading in points per game with an average of 34 and ranking third in total yards per game with 415.5. Jayden Daniels has been a standout performer, delivering impressive stats in just two playoff games, completing 46-of-66 passes for 567 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions, with a remarkable passer rating of 116.2.
Daniels' ability to inspire his teammates and make critical plays has been pivotal in Washington's deep postseason run.
Although the Eagles possess a formidable defense, Sherman's confidence in the Commanders is rooted in more than just statistics, focusing on their momentum and belief as defining factors in high-stakes matchups.
The NFC Championship game is anticipated to be a thrilling contest, with the Commanders presenting a significant challenge to the Eagles' Super Bowl aspirations.
