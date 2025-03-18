Stanford Football Stars to Showcase Skills in Front of NFL Scouts at Pro Day
It is a big week in the world of Stanford football.
Each and every year leading up to the NFL Draft, football programs from all around the country hold a school-specific Pro Day event, giving NFL coaches and scouts the opportunity to look at the upcoming talent in a combine-like setting.
For Stanford, its Pro Day this year is set for Wednesday, March 19 and will feature some top tier talent that are looking to make their mark in the NFL.
Wide receiver Elic Ayomanor, linebacker Gaethan Bernadel, defensive lineman Tobin Phillips, offensive lineman Levi Rogers and linebacker Tristan Sinclair will be the Stanford players participating in this year's Pro Day, with each one of them eager to prove that they deserve a shot in the NFL.
A majority of the event will be about timing individuals, where scouts will see how fast, quick and agile each of the players are. But as is this case with the combine, positional drills will also be incorporated, with each player expected to take full part in each event.
Out of the Cardinal players participating, only Ayomanor was invited to the actual NFL Combine, meaning that for the rest of these players, this is their only chance to showcase what they can do before the NFL Draft, which begins with the first round on Thursday, April 24.
At pro day events, not every NFL team will have a representative in attendance (Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, a projected top five pick, had 24 out of 32 teams in attendance at his Pro Day), with certain prospects generating more buzz than others.
But, it is quite possible that there will be a good amount of NFL scouts that show up this week, with players such as Ayomanor and Bernadel being guys who have established themselves as star players during their tenures at Stanford.
While the Cardinal are coming off of their fourth straight 3-9 season, it did not come without superstars emerging. Despite only being active for two seasons, missing his freshman season due to an injury, Ayomanor had nearly 2,000 yards receiving during his time at Stanford, even breaking the school record in 2023 for most receiving yards in a single game against Colorado.
While not expected to be drafted super high, Ayomanor most likely will draw considerable interest from a lot of teams, and could find himself on a franchise that is in dire need of a receiver, forcing him to be an impact player from the jump.
As for guys like Bernadel and Sinclair, the two of them formed a dynamic duo at linebacker and were a major bright spot during a time when the defense struggled, particularly during the 2023 campaign.
Sinclair, a five-year starter, was a team captain during his last couple of seasons and will bring tremendous leadership anywhere he ends up. Bernadel, a transfer from Florida International, played two seasons at Stanford where he totaled 173 tackles across two seasons.
Wednesday will be a big opportunity for the participants, and if they are able to perform at their best, it is very likely that they could hear their names called come April's draft.