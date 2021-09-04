Syracuse at Ohio Game Day Central

Syracuse is set to kick off its 2021 season on the road at Ohio. The Orange finished the 2020 season with a 1-10 record. Injuries ravaged the team, as Syracuse lost multiple offensive linemen and key members of the secondary. Despite that, Syracuse finished third in the nation in turnovers forced with 25. The newly implemented 3-3-5 defensive scheme was having an impact even without a spring session to install. Syracuse also played three quarterbacks last season due to injury.

In 2021, the Orange is looking for better health and getting back to a positive trajectory for the program. Tommy DeVito has been named the starting quarterback for the season opener, but transfer Garrett Shrader is expected to play as well. Transfers have helped reinforce the offensive line and defensive backfield. Syracuse also added a junior college offensive lineman to add depth to the group.

Here is everything you need to prepare for the game including season preview, depth chart, player interviews, Dino Babers press conference, predictions, scouting report and more.

