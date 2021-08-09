Syracuse Football 2021 Season Preview

Syracuse football's 2021 season is right around the corner. The Orange embark on a year in which it looks to bounce back from a disappointing 1-10 2020 campaign. How will Syracuse fare? What is the outlook for each position? Who will breakout this year and which incoming players will have the biggest impact? We have everything broken down for you below.

Each item under the categories below is a link. Simply click on the item to read the related article.

THE BASICS

Roster

Coaching Staff

Schedule

POSITION PREVIEWS

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Wide Receivers & Tight Ends

Offensive Line

Defensive Line

Linebackers

Defensive Backs

Special Teams

ANALYSIS

Breakout Candidates

Instant Impact Players

Bowl or Bust?

Ranking Syracuse's 2021 Opponents

PREDICTIONS

Syracuse Football 2021 Season Predictions

Note: Logan Garvey, Katelyn McCarthy and Calvin Milliner contributed to the above articles.

