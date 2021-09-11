September 11, 2021
Syracuse vs Rutgers Game Day Central

Everything you need to prepare for the Orange's home opener.
Author:
Publish date:

Syracuse is set to renew its rivalry with Rutgers on Saturday in the home opener for the Orange. After winning at Ohio in week one 29-9, Syracuse is looking for its first 2-0 start since 2018. 

Matchup: Syracuse vs Rutgers
Location: Carrier Dome - Syracuse, NY
Time: 2:00pm Eastern - Saturday, September 11th.
Television: ACC Network
Stream: FuboTV, Watch ESPN
Broadcast Team: Mike Couzens, Dustin Fox, Dana Boyle
Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App
Live Stats: LINK
Odds: Point spread: Rutgers -2.0, Over-under: 51 points

Here is all of our coverage of the game to get you prepared. 

Live Game Thread (All Syracuse Forums)

Live Updates on Twitter

Staff Predictions: Syracuse vs Rutgers

Syracuse vs Rutgers Players to Watch

Cal's Three Keys to Victory

Bleav in Syracuse Podcast: Previewing Rutgers

How to Watch Syracuse vs Rutgers

Marlowe Wax Interview

Mikel Jones Taking Aggressive Approach to Home Opener

Duce Chestnut Named ACC Co-Rookie of the Week

Bleav in Syracuse Podcast: Recapping Ohio Win

Dino Babers Previews Syracuse vs Rutgers

Duce Chestnut Named Top Defensive Freshman Performer in Week One

Syracuse Week Two Depth Chart

Five Takeaways: Syracuse Tops Ohio

Sean Tucker Discusses Season Opening Win

Duce Chestnut Reacts to Stellar Debut

Week One Players of the Game

Series History: Saturday's game will mark the 44th meeting between the two schools. The first game was more than 100 years ago back in 1914. Syracuse owns a 30-12-1 overall lead in the series. Rutgers, however, has won the last two meetings, but the last game was in 2012. Syracuse dominated the series for a long time, winning 12 straight against the Scarlet Knights from 1987-1998, and 15 of 16 from 1987 to 2002. The Orange is 15-6-1 against Rutgers at home and 11-6 in the Dome. Each of the last three meetings (2010-2012) was decided by eight points or less.

