Editor's Note: During the summer, we're going to be doing a team-by-team preview of Syracuse football's 2026 opponents. Our last opponent preview was for Connecticut, and we continue our series today with Syracuse's matchup against Virginia on Oct. 10.

The Virginia Cavaliers are rolling into the 2026 season on the heels of the program's best season in 35 years.

The Cavaliers had a record of better than .500 for the first time since 2019, finishing an exceptional 11-3 with a loss in the ACC championship game. Virginia topped at 12 in the AP Poll and closed the season at No. 16.

A look back at Virginia's 2025 season

The Cavaliers were led by six year senior quarterback Chandler Morris, who backed up a 3,774 yard season at North Texas with a 3,000 yard season at Virginia. In ACC play they were dominant with a record of 7-1 with notable wins at Duke and at Louisville.

Running back J’Mari Taylor led the conference in touchdowns with 15 and ran for over 1,000 yards. On the other side of the ball, the defense was sensational.

As the second-best scoring defense in the conference, they allowed just 19.6 points per game. The front seven was led by playmakers defensive end Daniel Rickert, who recorded 6.5 sacks and 8 TFLs, and linebacker Kam Robinson who recorded two pick-6s and 4.5 TFLs.

The Cavaliers finished their season with a win in the Gator Bowl over 25th-ranked Missouri.

Previewing UConn's 2026 season

Virginia is entering their fifth season with coach Tony Elliot at the helm. This season is the first one measured against high expectations with the Cavs projected to win nine games.

The Virginia quarterback is yet to be decided as an ongoing QB battle takes place between Missouri transfer Beau Priula and Pitt transfer Eli Holstein.

Priula is the favorite to take over, but Holstein had shown promise in a year and half at Pitt. Along with the two transfer QBs the Wahoos pull in a transfer class ranked 22nd in the nation.

They made a great effort to bolster the defense, adding 4-star edge from Baylor Matthew Fobbs-White and 4-star safety from Michigan, Brandyn Hillman. The defense will certainly be the draw of this Virginia team with these additions and the return of Kam Robinson.

Offensively, they moved laterally. They added Tennessee-transfer running back, Peyton Lewis, to replace Taylor. Moreover, they added Da’Shawn Martin from Kent State and Rico Flores Jr. from UCLA to lead their receiving room.

Prediction

The Cavaliers enter 2026 with a very experienced roster, and the only thing holding them back would be injury concerns among their key defensive players.

I don't see them having any issues with the Orange in a 31-16 win.

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