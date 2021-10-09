Syracuse vs Wake Forest Game Day Central

Syracuse is set to host Wake Forest in an ACC battle inside the Carrier Dome Saturday afternoon. Here is all you need to prepare for the game and get live updates during as well as interact with us.

Live Game Thread

Twitter Live Updates

Recruiting Visitors for Syracuse vs Wake Forest

Syracuse vs Wake Forest Players to Watch

Three Keys to a Syracuse Victory

Syracuse vs Wake Forest Predictions

Podcast: Syracuse vs Wake Forest Preview

Tommy DeVito Should Be Commended for Post Benching Approach

Television, Live Stream, Series History, Odds for Syracuse vs Wake Forest

Sean Tucker Added to Maxwell Award Watch List

Syracuse vs Wake Forest Statistical Preview

Courtney Jackson Discusses Wide Receiver Room After Taj Harris Departure

Duce Chestnut Ranked as Nation's Top True Freshman Cover Corner

Dino Babers Discusses Loss to Florida State, Taj Harris

Syracuse Football Depth Chart vs Wake Forest

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Syracuse enters the 2021 season following back to back losing campaigns. After a 10 win 2018 season, the Orange has gone 5-7 and 1-10 in the last two years. Getting back to a bowl game would be significant for the program's direction. A season opening win over Ohio was a step in the right direction. However, Syracuse missed a chance to start the year 2-0 with a loss to Rutgers in the home opener but bounced back with a 62-24 win over Albany. The Orange followed that up with a 24-21 win over Liberty and a 33-30 loss to Florida State.

Wake Forest is undefeated at 5-0 and is ranked in the top 20 in both polls. The Demon Deacons blew out its first four opponents, including a 20 point win at Virginia and a 21 point win at home over Florida State. Last week, Louisville pushed Wake to the brink, but the Demon Deacons held off the Cardinals 37-34.