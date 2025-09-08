2028 ATH Anthony Lopez reacts to Syracuse visit: 'They're top notch'
After earning a Syracuse offer in January and later visiting for spring practice, 2028 ATH Anthony Lopez Jr. was back on the SU campus over the weekend to take in the Orange’s 27-20 OT win over Connecticut on Saturday.
The Paramus (NJ) Catholic wide receiver/defensive back felt the love from the SU staff during his spring visit, and that continued into the trip over the weekend.
“My favorite part is how the coaching staff embraces me,” Lopez said. “We have had multiple conversations as the day has progressed and I just continue to see the reality of the process coach Fran Brown is putting together.”
Lopez enjoys watching Syracuse win in overtime
Lopez got a chance to see the D.A.R.T. philosophy take place on the field. Syracuse trailed 17-6 in the fourth quarter before outscoring the Huskies 21-3 the rest of the way for a dramatic win.
The fact that Syracuse never gave up against mounting odds impressed Lopez.
“I believe the program is top notch,” Lopez said. "And everything that’s going on there isn’t just for social media and publicity. They really mean everything they doing and proving with actions.”
Lopez connects with the Syracuse coaching staff
Lopez got to spend time with many members of the coaching staff on Saturday, including Emmanuel Marc, Myles White and Nunzio Campanile.
And, of course, he also got to catch up with Brown.
“We just had real life talks,” Lopez said. “He doesn’t bet around the bush. He keeps it official doesn’t just say things you want to hear.”
Lopez discusses the latest in his recruitment
Among the schools to have offered him to this point include Duke, ECU, UConn, Auburn, Pitt, Temple, Penn State, Boston College, Michigan State, Rutgers and West Virginia.
Lopez is still early in his recruitment and doesn’t have any favorites yet, but he acknowledged that SU has separated itself in his process.
"I’m a 'love who loves you' type of player and think action speak louder than words,” Lopez said. “We will see down the line (about my recruitment), but Cuse definitely showed me that love and I won’t take for granted. Top notch program for sure.”
Most schools are recruiting Lopez as a defensive back right now, but he doesn’t want them to sleep on him on the offensive side of the ball, either.
“I am a lengthy DB that isn’t afraid to go one on one with any WR,” Lopez said. "I can change direction easily and use my instincts to make a big play i just will continue to work to get better.
"As a WR I feel like I have great speed and finesse to lose the DB that is lined up on my side. I have great hands and technique. But I’m truly blessed in being a recruit and will work on whatever it takes to be on the field in the college level and help my team win football games."
