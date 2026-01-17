2027 Virginia TE talks Syracuse recruitment: 'It's a great program'

Syracuse has been in touch with 2027 St. George (VA) Blue Ridge School tight end Derrius Jones since the summer.

The two-sport athlete (he also plays basketball) will have his first opportunity to get a look at Central New York later this month when he attends SU’s Junior Day on Jan. 31.

Jones is looking forward to the visit and the opportunity to get a closer look at the school and get to know the coaches better.

"The Cuse program is a great program,” Jones said to The Juice Online. “Great fan base around them and it's only up for what this program could be for the following years under coach (Fran) Brown and his staff.”

Jones has connected with Kelly

His primary recruiter is Alex Kelly, and they will get a chance to connect in person on the trip.

“He's great,” Jones said. “Really gotten to talk to him more on a personal level and not just as a recruit. I can tell he is serious about what he does and he cares about who he recruits.”

They’ve spoken about a variety of topics, including the 6-foot-6, 205-pound prospect’s versatility (aside from tight end, he’s also played wide receiver), and how Syracuse can develop him as both a player and a person.

Jones is optimistic for SU in 2026

Syracuse struggled in the 2025 season going 3-9 one year after Brown led SU to a 10-3 record in his first season.

But there is reason to believe that 2026 will be better, Jones said. Syracuse has brought in several new staff members with winning experience, and has also added an impressive incoming recruiting class and transfer portal group.

“With the new recruits and transfer portal, Cuse football will be better,” Jones said. “Just have to put that work in.”

Jones is a versatile player

Jones missed several games in 2025 due to a concussion, but still impressed with his numbers, appearing as a tight end, wide receiver and linebacker.

“Can't wait for my senior season,” Jones said. "I can be a deep threat and also a possession catcher who can get a first down easily with my size.

"OLB, I'm a threat due to my length and speed off the edge where I can get to the QB easily or even tip and break up a pass."

