2026 ATH Darnell Stokes Jr. signed his national letter of intent with Syracuse on Wednesday, the school announced.

The Dagsboro (DE) Indian River defensive back/wide receiver is rated three stars by 247 Sports and is the 628th ranked player in his class according to the composite. He committed to Syracuse in March over an offer sheet that included Buffalo, Delaware, Rutgers, Connecticut and West Virginia, among others.

“(It was the) right time,” Stokes said of his commitment to Syracuse to The Juice Online. “You just have that feeling when you know something (is) right."

Stokes discusses his commitment

The commitment happened when Stokes visited for spring practice.

“The visit was great,” Stokes said. “Seeing practice and actually being with the team in the meetings, locker room, and during practice on the field.”

It was one of many visits for Stokes. He was also on campus in Nov. 2024 when the Orange faced off against Virginia Tech.

Stokes also visited in Nov. 2024

Though Syracuse started off slow, falling behind 21-3, they mounted a furious rally in the second half, tying the game with 29 second left to go before ultimately winning in overtime, 38-31.

"Love how they didn't give up hope," Stokes said. "They played all four quarters, and that’s what wins championships."

Aside from the game, Stokes got to catch up with the coaching staff, including wide receivers coach Ross Douglas and head coach Fran Brown.

"Talked to coach Fran, just catching me up on everything and telling me he was excited I was there again and he would love me there more," Stokes said. "Talked to coach Ross. He talked to the family and thanked them for getting me up there.”

Stokes led his team to an outstanding season

Stokes’ Indians team was one of the top teams in Delaware this season, going 12-1 overall. Indian River lost a heartbreaking 22-21 game to Red Lion Christian Academy in the DIAA playoffs.

Away from the gridiron, he's also posted times of 22.8 in the 200M and 10.8 in the 100M as a sprinter.

"I think I’m a good receiver," Stokes said. "I’m still young and still developing a lot of technique and learning how to play these positions but I can move around to the slot wing outside I can go for jump balls make plays."

He brings a dynamic athleticism on the defensive side of the ball as well.

"At corner it’s still coming to me," Stokes said. "My first year in high school, I switched halfway through the season to corner. I’m just still learning the positions.”

