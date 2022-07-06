Syracuse Football Syracuse Football Recruiting: Priorities By Position for 2023 Class 3.0

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Priority targets by position for Syracuse football in the 2023 recruiting class. It should be noted this is not meant to be a complete list as there are undoubtedly top targets for the Orange not included. It is, however, a strong guide with many of the top targets.

The number in parenthesis represents the estimated number of spots available at that position. Also of note is that this is going to be a smaller class. Therefore, this version includes fewer numbers than previous versions. For comparison's sake, you can view those previous versions of the priorities by position:

1.0

2.0

QUARTERBACK (1)

Committed: LaNorris Sellers (South Pointe, SC)

Top Targets: None.

RUNNING BACK (1-2)

Committed: Muwaffaq Parkman (Hillside, NJ)

Top Targets: Ike Daniels (Mountain View, VA)

TIGHT END (1-2)

Committed: David Clement (CBA, NY)

Top Targets: None

WIDE RECEIVER (1-2)

Committed: Bryce Cohoon (Maize, KS)

Top Targets: None

OFFENSIVE LINE (2-4)

Committed: None

Top Targets: Naquil Bertrand (Northeast, PA), Jayden Bass (Springfield Central, MA)

DEFENSIVE LINE (2-3)

Committed: Rashard Perry (Bennett, NY), Jalil Smith (Lincoln, NY)

Top Targets:

LINEBACKER (1-2)

Committed: Zyian Moultrie-Goddard (Iona Prep, NY)

Top Targets: Emmanuel Dankwa (Hills, NJ)

DEFENSIVE BACK (2-3)

Committed: None

Top Targets: Saboor Karriem (West Orange, NJ), Zion Tracy (St. Thomas More, CT)