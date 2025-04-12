Texas A&M Demolishes South Carolina as Winning Streak Continues
Thursday night's game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the South Carolina Gamecocks saw a back-and-forth contest that took an extra inning and a walk-off home run to complete.
Friday night's game saw the complete opposite of that.
From needing extra innings to not even needing the standard nine, the Texas A&M Aggies steamrolled past the South Carolina Gamecocks in front of 6,768 fans at Blue Bell Park in College Station, shutting out their opponents 17-0 in a seven-inning blowout.
The Maroon and White wasted no time putting distance between themselves and the Gamecocks, putting up four runs in the first inning alone, the first of which came after Bear Harrison was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Terrence Kiel II.
This would be the first of seven runs batted in by the Aggie catcher on the night.
The RBI hit-by-pitch was followed by a two-RBI single by Kaeden Kent that scored the tandem of Jace LaViolette and Wyatt Henseler. A sacrifice fly by Blake Binderup scored Harrison and gave the Aggies a quick 4-0 lead.
The next two runs for the Aggies came via the long ball in the bottom of the third inning, as Kaeden Kent deposited a screaming line drive into the South Carolina bullpen to give the Aggies a 6-0 lead after the third inning.
The bottom of the fourth inning saw Bear Harrison tack on two more runs batted in thanks to a double into left field that came as a result of a poorly misjudged pop fly.
Nevertheless, Sawyer Farr and Jace LaViolette had the wheels churning and made the score 8-0 in favor of Texas A&M.
And then came the Texas A&M fifth inning, which promptly evaporated any chance that the Gamecocks had of coming back in the contest.
In the seven-run inning that saw the Maroon and White do a full bat-around of the lineup, two runs scored via a wild pitch, a single by Jace LaViolette scored Blake Binderup, and Bear Harrison smashed a no-doubt grand slam right off the batter's eye in center field, completing a seven-RBI night and extending the transfer's hot streak of hitting.
The sixth inning saw a couple more insurance runs come across for the Aggies after a Hayden Schott double and a groundout by Jace LaViolette scored Binderup and Ben Royo, resepectively.
Brad Rudis would then come out of the bullpen in the top of the seventh inning and slam the door shut on South Carolina, securing the run-rule, the shutout, and the second consecutive series win for the Aggies, their first in front of a home crowd in College Station.
Justin Lamkin pitched a masterclass Friday night, going six strong innings of scoreless ball, only allowing three hits, walking one, and striking out five on 84 pitches.
With the series officially going to the Aggies and the Maroon and White bats still sizzling hot, the series between the two SEC clubs will conclude Saturday afternoon at 2:00 PM.
The Aggies are starting to look like the Aggies once again.