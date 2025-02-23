No. 1 Texas A&M Baseball Stunned by Cal Poly in Upset Loss
As they say: you can't win them all.
The top-ranked Texas A&M Aggies took their first loss of the 2025 season Sunday afternoon, a humbling 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Cal Poly Mustangs in College Station.
After yesterday's game, which also ended in a low-scoring affair in favor of the Aggies, it seemed that an upset could be inevitable this weekend.
And here we are.
The pair of runs the Aggies scored in the bottom of the third inning seemed to do the team just fine in terms of runs, with RBI's by Hayden Schott and Gavin Kash.
Then came the ninth inning, and that's where it all fell apart for the Omaha favorites.
A two-run homer and a fielder's choice RBI later, and the Aggies had their backs against the wall. Unfortunately, the team was unable to string anything together in their part of the ninth inning and suffered their first loss in front of the 12th Man faithful for 2025.
Myles Patton delivered another masterful performance on the mound, throwing seven shutout innings, only allowing four hits, one walk, and striking out eight.
The Mustangs are no stranger to upsetting No. 1 teams, however, as they also defeated the Vanderbilt Commodores when they reigned atop college baseball around this time back in 2020.
Perhaps this was just bad luck for the Aggies, or maybe it was the team just getting the first loss out of the way now so that it stung less later?
That reasoning could be debated, but the bottom line is there will be no repeat of the 17 straight victories to start the season that the team achieved last season.
We will see this week how (or if) this affects the Aggies No. 1 ranking in the D1Baseball College Baseball rankings.
