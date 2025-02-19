Former Texas A&M Aggies Assistant Named Eagles OC
Immediately after winning Super Bowl LIX, the Philadelphia Eagles faced quite the challenge.
Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore left just one day after the big game to become head coach of the New Orleans Saints, leaving the Eagles in search of a new offensive coordinator for the fourth time in four years. This time around, they decided to promote from within, hiring pass game coordinator and assistant head coach Kevin Patullo to fill the role.
Patullo, 43, has been with the Eagles since 2021, and has worked wonders on offense. In that time span, Philadelphia ranks fourth in offensive EPA (expected points added) per play, second in passing yrds per attempt and third in touchdown percentage, among other impressive feats.
Long before that, though, Patullo was actually an assistant with the Texas A&M Aggies. The New Jersey native was a senior offensive analyst for the Aggies in 2017, assisting head coach Kevin Sumlin in his final season in College Station.
For the most part, though, Patullo has spent the past 20 years at the NFL level. He got his start in the league as an offensive assistant and quality control coach with the Kansas City Chiefs - ironically the same team he and the Eagles just beat in the Super Bowl - in 2007, and has slowly worked his way up since. Really, his stop at A&M was more of a detour than anything.
Now he's worked his way up to running an entire unit for the reigning Super Bowl champs, and he has the full support of the team behind him.
"Very important to the success that we've had," head coach Nick Sirianni said, per the Eagles' website. "He wears a lot of different hats. Helps me a lot with different head coaching things. I can't tell you that I make a decision without saying to Kevin first, 'What do you think?' That's in everything. That's in-game, out of game, with scheduling, that's with offensive stuff, that's with game-management stuff, I lean on him a lot.
"That continuity is really important because he knows what I'm thinking in certain situations, how you want things to be taught, all of those different things, so he's been a great resource for me the entire time, our success this year, but really the success we've had since we've been here. Can't be great without the greatness of others and that is definitely a fact with Kevin Patullo and I trust him with everything. Got a ton of trust and faith with him. He's awesome."
