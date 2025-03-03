No. 1 Texas A&M Snaps Losing Streak, Defeats Rice in Astros College Classic
At long last, the drought is over for Texas A&M Aggies baseball.
After a lackluster week that saw them lose four consecutive contests on the diamond, the Aggies are sure to see a drop in the D1Baseball rankings, but they were able to snap their losing streak with a 14-4 run-ruling of the Rice Owls Sunday night in Houston at the Astros Foundation College Classic.
The dormant Aggie offense came alive against the Owls, as the team clobbered five home runs against their opposition, including two coming from Kaeden Kent's bat.
The Aggies had scored six runs on their opponents by the time the fifth inning rolled around, and a red-hot sixth inning saw six more runs get tacked on, and finally two more in the seventh to send the team back home to College Station early.
A slow start for southpaw Myles Patton saw him give up three runs and four hits by the third inning, but he was able to compose himself for the rest of his five-inning outing and earned his second victory of 2025.
Perhaps this is the bounce back that Michael Earley's men needed, and it seems that the No. 1 ranked team finally has some of their mojo back.
The Aggies will look to continue their winning ways when they host the UT-San Antonio Roadrunners at Blue Bell Park in College Station on Tuesday.
