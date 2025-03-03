All Aggies

No. 1 Texas A&M Snaps Losing Streak, Defeats Rice in Astros College Classic

The Texas A&M Aggies are finally back to their winning ways after a disappointing last four games.

Aaron Raley

Jun 9, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (3) hits a grand slam in the top of the seventh inning against Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Jun 9, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (3) hits a grand slam in the top of the seventh inning against Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

At long last, the drought is over for Texas A&M Aggies baseball.

After a lackluster week that saw them lose four consecutive contests on the diamond, the Aggies are sure to see a drop in the D1Baseball rankings, but they were able to snap their losing streak with a 14-4 run-ruling of the Rice Owls Sunday night in Houston at the Astros Foundation College Classic.

kent
Jun 9, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (3) hits a grand slam in the top of the seventh inning against Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The dormant Aggie offense came alive against the Owls, as the team clobbered five home runs against their opposition, including two coming from Kaeden Kent's bat.

The Aggies had scored six runs on their opponents by the time the fifth inning rolled around, and a red-hot sixth inning saw six more runs get tacked on, and finally two more in the seventh to send the team back home to College Station early.

A slow start for southpaw Myles Patton saw him give up three runs and four hits by the third inning, but he was able to compose himself for the rest of his five-inning outing and earned his second victory of 2025.

Perhaps this is the bounce back that Michael Earley's men needed, and it seems that the No. 1 ranked team finally has some of their mojo back.

The Aggies will look to continue their winning ways when they host the UT-San Antonio Roadrunners at Blue Bell Park in College Station on Tuesday.

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI

MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:

MORE: Nic Scourton Recaps Time With Texas A&M Aggies at NFL Combine

MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Among Finalists for Kobe Bryant's Nephew

MORE: 4-Star EDGE Schedules Official Visit With Texas A&M Aggies

MORE: Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart Sends Warning To Teams Ahead of NFL Draft

MORE: Texas A&M Aggies' Von Miller Faces Uncertain Future With Buffalo Bills

Published
Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron is a senior journalism major at Texas A&M University and is also minoring in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional level, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

Home/Baseball