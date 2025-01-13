Texas A&M Baseball Ranks Atop Another Preseason Top 25 Poll
After a majestic College World Series run and a prominent offseason with the NCAA Transfer Portal, the Texas A&M Aggies seem primed to repeat their success from the 2024 season.
And according to D1Baseball's preseason top 25 rankings, they agree with that, ranking the Omaha runners-up No. 1 in their ranking.
The Aggies started their College World Series campaign on a hot streak, winning 17 games before suffering a loss, and finishing 53-15 overall.
Their hot start saw them top the AP Top 25 in mid-April for nearly a month until a hectic series with the LSU Tigers dropped them to No. 3.
Though the offseason was marred by Jim Schlossnagle's controversial exit to Texas and Braden Montgomery leaving for the MLB, the hiring of Michael Earley as head coach and the transfer in of Gavin Kash from Texas Tech canceled out the negatives.
Jace LaViolette, a projected No. 1 overall pick in the MLB draft, had originally entered the transfer portal, but withdrew after Earley's hiring and the team leader in home runs for 2024 hopes to send the Aggies back to Omaha yet again.
And this time, bring back something to show for it.
Here is a complete list of the D1Baseball Top 25 Preseason Rankings:
1) Texas A&M Aggies
2) Virginia Cavaliers
3) LSU Tigers
4) Tennessee Volunteers
5) Arkansas Razorbacks
6) North Carolina Tar Heels
7) Oregon State Beavers
8) Georgia Bulldogs
9) Florida State Seminoles
10) Florida Gators
11) Duke Blue Devils
12) Oregon Ducks
13) North Carolina State Wolfpack
14) Wake Forest Demon Deacons
15) Clemson Tigers
16) Vanderbilt Commodores
17) Oklahoma State Cowboys
18) Mississippi State Bulldogs
19) Texas Longhorns
20) Dallas Baptist Patriots
21) Arizona Wildcats
22) University of California Santa Barbara Gauchos
23) TCU Horned Frogs
24) Nebraska Cornhuskers
25) Troy Trojans
