Texas A&M Baseball Ranks Atop Another Preseason Top 25 Poll

Days after claiming the top in Perfect Game's preseason rankings, another publication crowns the Aggies as the best baseball team in the country right now.

Aaron Raley

Jun 9, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (3) hits a grand slam in the top of the seventh inning against Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Jun 9, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (3) hits a grand slam in the top of the seventh inning against Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

After a majestic College World Series run and a prominent offseason with the NCAA Transfer Portal, the Texas A&M Aggies seem primed to repeat their success from the 2024 season.

And according to D1Baseball's preseason top 25 rankings, they agree with that, ranking the Omaha runners-up No. 1 in their ranking.

The Aggies started their College World Series campaign on a hot streak, winning 17 games before suffering a loss, and finishing 53-15 overall.

Their hot start saw them top the AP Top 25 in mid-April for nearly a month until a hectic series with the LSU Tigers dropped them to No. 3.

Texas A&M Aggies designated hitter Hayden Schott (5) walks off after striking out against the Tennessee Volunteers
Texas A&M Aggies designated hitter Hayden Schott (5) walks off after striking out against the Tennessee Volunteers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Though the offseason was marred by Jim Schlossnagle's controversial exit to Texas and Braden Montgomery leaving for the MLB, the hiring of Michael Earley as head coach and the transfer in of Gavin Kash from Texas Tech canceled out the negatives.

Jace LaViolette, a projected No. 1 overall pick in the MLB draft, had originally entered the transfer portal, but withdrew after Earley's hiring and the team leader in home runs for 2024 hopes to send the Aggies back to Omaha yet again.

And this time, bring back something to show for it.

Here is a complete list of the D1Baseball Top 25 Preseason Rankings:

1) Texas A&M Aggies

2) Virginia Cavaliers

3) LSU Tigers

4) Tennessee Volunteers

5) Arkansas Razorbacks

6) North Carolina Tar Heels

7) Oregon State Beavers

8) Georgia Bulldogs

9) Florida State Seminoles

10) Florida Gators

11) Duke Blue Devils

12) Oregon Ducks

13) North Carolina State Wolfpack

14) Wake Forest Demon Deacons

15) Clemson Tigers

16) Vanderbilt Commodores

17) Oklahoma State Cowboys

18) Mississippi State Bulldogs

19) Texas Longhorns

20) Dallas Baptist Patriots

21) Arizona Wildcats

22) University of California Santa Barbara Gauchos

23) TCU Horned Frogs

24) Nebraska Cornhuskers

25) Troy Trojans

