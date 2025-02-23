Texas A&M Pitcher Josh Stewart To Undergo MRI After Injury
The Texas A&M Aggies remained undefeated on Saturday night, taking down the Cal Poly Mustangs 4-3 at Blue Bell Park.
However, it wasn't all good news for the Aggies, as one of their top pitchers suffered an injury scare in the ninth inning.
After a lengthy lightning delay, and with the Aggies leading 4-2 in the top of the final frame, right-handed pitcher Josh Stewart entered the game, hoping to earn the save and move Texas A&M to 5-0. However, during his appearance, Stewart came up hobbling a bit, causing head coach Michael Earley to pull him from the game for what has been reported by TexAgs as a knee injury.
The Aggies, of course, would go on to hold on and win the game 4-3 after the Mustangs added one more run in the top of the ninth.
As for Stewart, according to College Baseball insider Kendall Rogers, the initial outlook seems positive. Stewart will undergo a precautionary MRI, but Texas A&M is expecting good news on the injury.
"Good reporting here by Ryan Brauninger on Aggies Baseball RHP Josh Stewart," Rogers said. "Will have an MRI, but Aggies apparently not expecting bad news. Seems precautionary. TBD obviously."
As for the Aggies, they will return to the Diamond at Bluebell on Sunday at noon, hope for a clean sweep of the Mustangs.
And despite the injury, and largely sloppy play over the early portion of the season, they are confident things will straighten out.
"We are gritty. We are resilient," A&M head coach Michael Earley said. "They made it tough on us, but we also put ourselves in some situations that aren't conducive to success."
